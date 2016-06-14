LUANDA, June 14 Angola needs to maintain fiscal
prudence in the run-up to the 2017 elections, an International
Monetary Fund (IMF) team said on Tuesday after a visit to the
oil producing country.
"The significant fiscal effort carried out last year was a
very important step to assuage fiscal and public debt
sustainability concerns," Ricardo Velloso, who led the team to
sub-Saharan Africa's third biggest economy, said in a statement.
"However, further steps are still needed to reduce
vulnerabilities, and maintaining fiscal prudence in the run-up
to the 2017 elections will be critical."
