* IMF identified $32 billion discrepancy in October
* Govt says funds not missing, says due to poor records
LISBON May 10 Angola's government has provided
information on $27.2 billion of an accounting discrepancy in
public funds linked to state-owned oil firm Sonangol but has yet
to account for another $4.2 billion, the IMF said in a staff
report published on Thursday.
The International Monetary Fund first highlighted the
discrepancy in Angola's fiscal accounts for 2007-10 in an Oct.
27 report on the country's economic performance.
Presented to the IMF board after a final review of Angola's
performance under a loan agreement in March, the staff report
said the discrepancy in public funds was caused by spending by
Sonangol on behalf of the state that was not recorded in fiscal
accounts.
The government has denied the funds are missing and said the
problem is due to insufficient record keeping of Sonangol
spending on housing, railways and other infrastructure.
These operations were financed by Sonangol retaining oil
revenues due to the budget, but were not properly recorded in
fiscal accounts, the government says.
"So far, the authorities have identified $27.2 billion of
the total residual of $31.4 billion. This leaves an amount of
US$4.2 billion still to be explained," the IMF said.
The discrepancy represents around 25 percent of Angola's
gross domestic product in 2011. Human rights groups have urged
the government to give a full explanation of the discrepancy.
"The authorities and staff remain committed to continue the
reconciliation of fiscal accounts until a full understanding of
the relevant transactions is achieved," the IMF added.
The IMF board last month approved the release of a final
loan disbursement to Angola under the country's $1.4 billion
loan agreement made in 2009.
The staff report praised the government's macroeconomic
policies and reform efforts but urged it to continue building a
buffer of foreign exchange reserves to shield the economy from
external risks such as the eurozone debt crisis and possible oil
price drops.
Angola is Africa's second biggest oil producer after Nigeria
and depends on crude sales for over 95 percent of its export
revenues.
