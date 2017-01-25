(Adds background, detail)
LUANDA Jan 25 Angola's public debt is projected
to narrow to 62.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2017,
from 71.6 percent last year, the International Monetary Fund
said late on Tuesday.
Weaker oil prices in the last three years has constrained
growth and put state finances under pressure in Africa's second-
biggest crude producer.
"...continued fiscal adjustment will be needed going forward
to put public debt on a clear downward path while supporting
economic growth over the medium term," the IMF said in a
statement after the IMF team met government officials.
The fund urged Angola, where banks grapple with liquidity
and foreign currency shortages, to phase out exchange
restrictions and multiple currency practices.
It also said the southern African nation should more
forcefully address its dependence on oil and diversify the
economy.
(Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)