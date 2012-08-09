LUANDA Aug 9 Angola's annual consumer inflation slowed to 10.02 percent year-on-year in July from 10.11 percent in June, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday.

Month-on-month inflation slowed to 0.66 percent in July from 0.68 percent in June, the INE added in a statement. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas)