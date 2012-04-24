LUANDA, April 24 Angola LNG is to start regular exports of liquefied natural gas in late June after shipping tests next month and will target non-U.S. buyers in Europe and Asia where prices are higher, oil minister Jose Botelho de Vasconcelos said on Tuesday.

The 5.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) Angola LNG project is led by Angola's state-owned oil company, Sonangol, which has a 22.8 percent interest and Chevron, which holds 36.4 percent. Eni, Total and BP each hold a stake of 13.6 percent

De Botelho also told reporters that plans by French oil major Total to reduce output at its Girassol platform in June for planned works do not threaten the government's target to produce an average of 1.8 million barrels of oil per day this year. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas, editing by Ed Stoddard)