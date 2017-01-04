Jan 4 The Angolan liquefied natural gas (LNG)
export facility has resumed production after being taken offline
in late December, a spokeswoman for the Chevron-led
venture said.
"I confirm that Angola LNG's plant has restarted
production," spokeswoman Barbara Freitas-Daniels said.
The plant was taken offline as part of a controlled
shutdown on around Dec. 22 for engineers to perform a "minor
intervention", Freitas-Daniels said at the time.
Angola LNG has been repeatedly shut for lengthy periods
since it first started up in mid-2013, including a more than
two-year shutdown from April 2014 to June 2016 to fix design
flaws.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan, editing by Susan
Thomas)