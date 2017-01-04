Jan 4 The Angolan liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility has resumed production after being taken offline in late December, a spokeswoman for the Chevron-led venture said.

"I confirm that Angola LNG's plant has restarted production," spokeswoman Barbara Freitas-Daniels said.

The plant was taken offline as part of a controlled shutdown on around Dec. 22 for engineers to perform a "minor intervention", Freitas-Daniels said at the time.

Angola LNG has been repeatedly shut for lengthy periods since it first started up in mid-2013, including a more than two-year shutdown from April 2014 to June 2016 to fix design flaws. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan, editing by Susan Thomas)