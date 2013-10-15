LONDON Oct 15 Angola's new liquefied natural
gas (LNG) plant on Tuesday exported its fifth ever cargo aboard
the Soyo tanker, according to trade sources and AIS Live
ship-tracking data on Reuters.
The 160,000 cubic metre capacity Soyo has left the
liquefaction plant after loading up its tanks with LNG and is
currently travelling at a speed of 11.6 knots away form the
facility, shipping data shows.
Its destination is as yet unknown, and it was not
immediately clear if the cargo has already been sold.
The $10 billion Chevron-operated export plant was
due to shut down for 53-days of maintenance at the end of last
month shortly after exporting its fourth cargo aboard the
Sonangol Benguela, currently en route to Asia.
Some trading sources said the plant may now start to be shut
down for its repeatedly postponed maintenance.
Maintenance has been delayed several times due to the
discovery of small gas leaks.
Angola's three previous shipments were exported on tankers
to Brazil, China and Japan.