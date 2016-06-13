MILAN, June 13 Angola's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant has launched a tender to sell its second cargo since shutting down in April 2014 for extensive repairs, trade sources said on Monday.

The plant offered its first post-shutdown LNG cargo for sale last week, marking the plant's return to service after a more than two year hiatus during which time prices for the fuel collapsed.

The second shipment has been loaded onto a vessel and awaits the outcome of the tender, a source said.

Chevron has a 36.4 percent share in Angola LNG, while Angolan state oil firm Sonangol has 22.8 percent. Other stakeholders include Total, BP and ENI . (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Alexander Smith)