MILAN, July 20 Angola's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility has been shut down until mid- to late-August for a planned phase of testing and maintenance before ramping back up to full capacity, trade sources said.

Angola's recently refurbished plant reopened in early June after it was shut down in April 2014 to fix design flaws.

Since then it has exported four cargoes, while traders had expected it to pump out six to nine shipments before shutting down for a final phase of tests.

The Chevron-led project should ramp-up toward full export capacity once it is back in operation by September, traders said.

Angola LNG did not immediately respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens)