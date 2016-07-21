BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance revises FY 2017 adj EPS guidance to $4.90 to $5.08
* Revised its guidance for fiscal year 2017, and now anticipates adjusted net earnings per share of $4.90 to $5.08
MILAN, July 21 Angola's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant will resume production in late September following a planned shutdown to test equipment, a spokeswoman for the project said.
Reuters reported this week that the Chevron-led plant had shut as part of a final phase of tests before it could ramp back up to full output.
Traders had expected the plant to resume output in mid- to late-August, however, not late September, potentially helping underpin further spot price gains for that month.
"I can confirm that the Angola LNG plant is now in a planned shutdown," the spokeswoman said.
"This is part of the restart and commissioning programme and is standard practice in new LNG plants," she said.
* Carlson Capital, L.P. reports 6.87 percent passive stake in Cobalt International Energy Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kGukPX) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Falcon Point Capital, LLC reports 5.6 percent passive stake in Calamp Corp as of Dec 31 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: