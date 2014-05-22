MILAN May 22 Angola's new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project aims to charter out its entire tanker fleet for at least a couple of months after a major rupture on a flare line crippled output at the $10 billion plant last month.

The project partners led by U.S. oil major Chevron have approached shipbrokers to charter out all seven LNG carriers dedicated to Angola's liquefaction facility, three sources said.

One of the tankers has already been chartered to a shipper and is due to load a cargo soon, sources said.

"The other ships are currently being discussed ... some of the charters being discussed are at least until July or August," one of the sources said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jane Baird)