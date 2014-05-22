MILAN May 22 Angola's new liquefied natural gas
(LNG) export project aims to charter out its entire tanker fleet
for at least a couple of months after a major rupture on a flare
line crippled output at the $10 billion plant last month.
The project partners led by U.S. oil major Chevron
have approached shipbrokers to charter out all seven LNG
carriers dedicated to Angola's liquefaction facility, three
sources said.
One of the tankers has already been chartered to a shipper
and is due to load a cargo soon, sources said.
"The other ships are currently being discussed ... some of
the charters being discussed are at least until July or August,"
one of the sources said.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jane Baird)