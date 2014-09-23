(Repeats Monday item)
* Chevron acknowledges design problems at Angolan LNG plant
* Bechtel-built plant shut down after fires, gas leaks
* Equipment badly corroded by winds off Atlantic - sources
* Thickness of pipes and storage tanks reduced - inspector
By Oleg Vukmanovic and Shrikesh Laxmidas
MILAN/LUANDA, Sept 22 Angola's liquefied natural
gas plant faces major reconstruction to fix design flaws and
corrosion of nearly-new equipment, threatening to extend a
lengthy closure and pushing unofficial estimates of the
project's cost to at least $12 billion.
U.S. oil group Chevron, Angola LNG's biggest
shareholder, acknowledged design problems with the export
project which began production last year but shut down this
April after a series of fires, leaks and mechanical troubles.
A consortium of investors, which apart from Chevron includes
Angolan state energy firm Sonangol, BP, Total
and Eni, contracted U.S. engineering giant Bechtel to
build the technically advanced plant on the Atlantic coast 300
km (180 miles) north of Luanda.
Chevron CEO John Watson declined to single out anyone for
blame. "I don't point fingers. This is our responsibility. It's
a partnership consortium. The partnership consortium chose the
contractor. We've run into some design issues. We're working to
correct them," he told Reuters.
Watson gave no details of the project's problems, which have
included two fires, a major pipe rupture and gas leak, plus the
capsizing of an offshore rig last year in which one worker died.
Costs of the flagship project have risen sharply since
Angola LNG made an original estimate of $4 to $5 billion eight
years ago. In 2009, Chevron put the figure at $10 billion.
One project source told Reuters that the cost of delays and
repairs alone have reached $4 billion since 2010, pushing the
overall price to between $12 and $14 billion.
Bechtel, maker of a third of all the world's LNG plants, did
not respond to Reuters requests for comment. Apart from Chevron,
the consortium members declined to comment.
LNG plants, which turn natural gas into liquid for shipment
by sea to distant markets, use some of the most intricate and
expensive machinery in the energy industry. They often suffer
glitches and require annual maintenance but even so, Angola
LNG's problems stand out.
The LNG facility, which processes gas from offshore fields,
was greeted as a triumph when it started up in June 2013. The
southern African country, the continent's second biggest crude
oil exporter, was at last to become a major supplier in the
world's fastest-growing energy market, promising to help it
recover from almost three decades of civil war.
A little more than a year on, it has exported only 10
cargoes, whereas a project of its size would typically produce
about 66 shipments annually.
CALCULATING THE COST
Three sources involved in Angola LNG, who declined to be
named because they are not authorised to speak publicly, said
about a third of the plant needed rebuilding.
Industry expert Liane Smith, who does not work on the
project, calculated for Reuters the rough cost of reconstruction
on such a scale.
"Normally I work on the figure that the materials element of
a plant is about 40 percent of the cost of a project," said
Smith, managing director of WG Intetech, a division of British
firm Wood Group which ensures the quality of oil and gas
wells. "So that would take you to about $1-2 billion as a rough
estimate on how much replacing a third of the plant could cost."
Officially, the Angola LNG plant will remain closed until
mid next year. However, the project sources said this could slip
into 2016, depending on the scale of the rebuilding work.
Corroded pipelines are already being repaired or replaced
and valves will also need renewing, while compressors that are
prone to uncontrolled surges of gas pressure will have to be
overhauled. These compressors pump the gas through cooling units
to liquefy it at -164 C (-263 Fahrenheit).
Investors in such a plant would typically expect it to
operate for more than 30 years. At Angola LNG, equipment is
rapidly deteriorating due to salt winds blowing off the
Atlantic. "As a result it already looks like a 20-year-old
plant," a source who oversaw construction said.
In less than a year of operations, the plant's carbon steel
pipes, LNG storage tanks and compressors have lost an average 2
millimetres from their thickness due to corrosion, one of the
project's inspectors told Reuters.
An Angola LNG spokesman said he had no information to
suggest Bechtel used anything but the most appropriate materials
and equipment. "Angola LNG's primary responsibility remains
safety of the plant and its people; and addressing issues to
ensure that the plant can restart and ramp up," the spokesman
said.
Pipelines that lose 3 millimetres or more need repair or
replacement, the project inspector said. Tests to check the
thickness of all equipment are underway. "The plant is built
with sub-standard materials. It's a poor design using poor
construction material," a second inspector said. Other workers
involved in the project among the dozen who spoke to Reuters
echoed his appraisal.
Smith at WG Intetech said stainless steel used in LNG plants
is usually low grade because the gas itself is not corrosive.
But she added: "Such a basic stainless steel is not resistant to
salt spray or seawater in a hot climate, so it needs particular
care during fabrication and commissioning."
EMERGENCY VALVE FAILURE
The plant has suffered problems in dealing with varying
grades of gas which arrive by pipeline from the offshore fields
containing liquids. Surging liquid petroleum mixed with the gas
badly damaged a section of pipe in late 2012 and delayed the
start of operations by eight months. Even when it did get going,
the problem kept output below 50 percent of capacity last year.
Production halted indefinitely in April this year due to a
pressure blast in a line which flares off excess gas. Large
volumes of gas spewed out and the sources said only luck
prevented ignition and a full-scale explosion.
"This time it was (a) mis-operations problem and a total
malfunction of the emergency pressure relief valves in short,"
said one source.
New equipment is being shipped in to help handle and to
strip the liquids from the gas, two sources said.
