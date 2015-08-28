* Says will also look at Ethiopia, francophone Africa
* Says focus of expansion in Africa, Southeast Asia
MAPUTO Aug 28 Sanlam has started talks
about a potential acquisition in Angola, the company's senior
official told Reuters this week, as South Africa's largest
insurer look for new streams of income to offset slowing growth
at home.
"At this very moment, we are in discussions in Angola," said
Heinie Werth, head of Sanlam's emerging markets unit. "Angola
was always on our radar."
Sanlam, which has businesses in several other countries such
Ghana and Nigeria, has been bulking up its presence elsewhere in
Africa, where rapid economic growth has increased the number of
people with money to spend on insurance to protect their wealth.
Werth said his company would also look at deploying its
excess cash by entering Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous
country after Nigeria, before it starts "exploratory work" in
French-speaking African countries.
"Our group generates excess capital, we sit with extra
capital and we deploy over time as and when we find
opportunities," Werth said, adding that Sanlam's preferred
regions are Africa and Southeast Asia.
Sanlam, which aims to generate 20 percent of annual sales
outside South Africa over the next five years, has 3.3 billion
rand set aside for expansion during its 2015 financial year,
which ends in March next year.
(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng;
editing by David Clarke)