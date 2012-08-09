* Angola to elect lawmakers, president on Aug. 31
* Opposition denies accusations it is helping veterans'
rallies
* Civil war veterans seek payment of late subsidies
(adds UNITA reaction)
LUANDA, Aug 9 Angola's ruling party, the MPLA,
accused three opposition parties on Thursday of stirring up
trouble before the general election on Aug. 31 by helping civil
war veterans plan protest rallies to demand payment of overdue
subsidies.
The charge was a sign of rising tension in campaigning for
the election, only the second since a 27-year civil war ended a
decade ago in Africa's second-largest oil producer.
MPLA spokesman Rui Falcao told a news conference that his
party - which has been in power since independence from Portugal
in 1975 and won the civil war against the rebel group UNITA -
had run a fair campaign.
"Unfortunately, this hasn't been the tune followed by some
of the opposition parties," he added. "It's clear in their
campaign broadcasts that they want to distort and manipulate and
that's what they have done with the former soldiers."
"We learned that there are plans for demonstrations, riots,
on Aug. 12 and Aug. 18," Falcao added. "... it will be up to the
state organs to act and, if necessary, restore public order."
He said the parties backing protest rallies were UNITA, the
main opposition party, CASA-CE, formed by a former UNITA deputy
leader earlier this year, and PRS, which has eight seats in
parliament.
UNITA spokesman Alcides Sakala denied the accusations. "They
are completely false, without any foundation. They are
statements made to divert attention from the real issues, given
the difficulties that the MPLA is facing in the campaign as
UNITA continues to gather great support," he said.
Several thousand veterans have marched in protest rallies in
the last two months, urging the government to pay overdue
subsidies and pensions. Protest leaders say around 60,000
veterans are waiting for payment of the subsidies.
Police used warning shots and teargas to disperse one rally,
and made several arrests after another.
The government is trying to resolve the problem but "given
the large number of claims the process is not always as speedy
as desired," MPLA spokesman Falcao said.
Under the constitution approved in 2010, the head of the
winning party's electoral list for a parliamentary election
becomes president, without a separate ballot.
President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who has been in power for
32 years, is expected to lead his party to victory, helped by
its control of state media and superior campaign resources.
UNITA has long accused Dos Santos of avoiding public
scrutiny and says the MPLA is trying to rig the vote by using
the national elections commission to reduce transparency.
