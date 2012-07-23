(Adds Total no comment, quote in para 4)

GENEVA, July 23 Oil major Total has lifted a force majeure on its loadings of Angolan Girassol crude oil following a production problem last week, trade sources said on Monday.

Total declared force majeure, a legal clause that allows a company to miss shipments due to circumstances beyond its control, early last week due to a technical problem on the offshore platform, the sources said.

Still, lower than expected production has led to delays of around 2-3 days to loading programmes, they added.

"The whole programme has been reshuffled," said an oil trader, referring to exports for August and September.

Total was not immediately available for comment.

Traders said they expected a full update on loading dates for the August and September programmes by mid-week.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Additional reporting by Muriel Boselli in Paris; Editing by William Hardy)