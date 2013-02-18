LONDON Feb 18 OPEC member Angola is due to export around 1.73 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in April, a provisional loading programme showed on Monday, down slightly from March.

The programme showed that a total of around 52 million barrels would load in April aboard 54 cargoes.

Volumes are down from a projected 1.75 million bpd in April despite the start of production from BP's PSVM development area in Block 31 offshore Angola.

This project sources oil from four fields: Plutao, Saturno, Venus and Marte.

Angola, Africa's second-biggest producer of oil, mostly produces heavy to medium crude and ships the lion's share of its exports to Asian buyers.

The programme showed that shipments of Girassol grade fell slightly to six from seven in March.

Supplies of Plutonio were unchanged at six cargoes in April and Gimboa will load one cargo compared with none in March.