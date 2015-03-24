LONDON, March 24 BP has lifted the force majeure
on oil loadings from Angola's Saturno stream, a spokesman said
on Tuesday.
May loadings from the Saturno, which typically exports about
150,000 barrels per day (bpd), were not immediately available,
but will likely push Angola's exports for the full month above
the 1.67 million bpd initially planned for April.
Field operator BP issued the force majeure declaration on
March 16 after a power loss at the FPSO PSVM offshore facility
that feeds oil from the Plutao, Saturno, Venus and Marte fields.
Output from the fields restarted over the weekend.
(Reporting by Libby George; editing by Jason Neely)