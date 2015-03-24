LONDON, March 24 BP has lifted the force majeure on oil loadings from Angola's Saturno stream, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

May loadings from the Saturno, which typically exports about 150,000 barrels per day (bpd), were not immediately available, but will likely push Angola's exports for the full month above the 1.67 million bpd initially planned for April.

Field operator BP issued the force majeure declaration on March 16 after a power loss at the FPSO PSVM offshore facility that feeds oil from the Plutao, Saturno, Venus and Marte fields.

Output from the fields restarted over the weekend. (Reporting by Libby George; editing by Jason Neely)