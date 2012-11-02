* Says a mooring line fault occurred at offshore site
* Coincides with planned maintenance work
By Emma Farge
GENEVA, Nov 2 U.S. oil major Chevron
said on Friday that Angolan subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil Company
had declared force majeure at the Kuito offshore oil terminal on
October 29 due to a fault with a mooring line.
Chevron is one of the west African country's top producers
and typically loads two 920,000 barrel tankers a month from its
Kuito platform.
"The Kuito operation is currently undergoing a planned
turnaround, and we do not anticipate any resulting production
impacts from this action," a company spokesman said in an
emailed statement, without giving an immediate comment on the
duration of the force majeure.
He added that a mooring line had separated from a loading
buoy during a routine inspection.
Angolan loading programmes showed that Chevron was due to
load just one 920,000 barrel tanker in November, reflecting the
impact of the maintenance work.
A force majeure allows a company to suspend contractual
obligations in the face of unexpected events.
OPEC member Angola is Africa's second largest producer after
Nigeria and typically exports around 1.8 million barrels per day
(bpd) of crude oil.
Exports for November are slightly lower than average at
around 1.67 million bpd, partly due to lower Kuito output and
lower volumes on the Girassol grade.