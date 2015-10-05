LUANDA Oct 5 Angola will award exploration
rights to onshore concessions by December, state oil firm
Sonangol said on Monday.
Sonangol said it would finish analysis of the proposals and
sign contracts to seven oil rights in the Kwanza River basin and
three in Congo River, which together could account for up to
half of Angolas known reserves. The company said last year that
the 10 blocks may hold, on average, reserves of 700,000 barrels
of oil each.
U.S. oil major Chevron, Italy's ENI, commodities trader
Glencore and Portugal's GALP are among the prequalified
companies in line to operate the blocks.
Angola produces around 1.7 million barrels per day of crude
for export, making it the continents' number two producer and
16th in the world.
The deadline for bids had been extended by a month to last
Friday.
(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana;
Editing by Grant McCool)