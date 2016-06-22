UPDATE 1-Rio ponders future in Indonesia's Grasberg copper mine
April 12 Diversified miner Rio Tinto Plc restated on Wednesday its decision to continue discussions regarding the future of its stake in the Grasberg mine in Indonesia.
LUANDA, June 22 Angolan state oil company Sonangol has discovered gas reserves in the offshore Kwanza basin that it says could total 813 million barrels of oil equivalent in a block in which BP has a stake.
Sonangol said Block 20/11 held an estimated 313 million barrels of condensate and 2.8 trillion cubic feet of gas. (RReporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley)
April 12 Diversified miner Rio Tinto Plc restated on Wednesday its decision to continue discussions regarding the future of its stake in the Grasberg mine in Indonesia.
FRANKFURT, April 12 Deutsche Boerse's supervisory board is reluctant to approve quickly an extension of Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter's contract following the German exchange operator's failed merger with the London Stock Exchange, two people close to the matter said.