LUANDA, June 22 Angolan state oil company Sonangol has discovered gas reserves in the offshore Kwanza basin that it says could total 813 million barrels of oil equivalent in a block in which BP has a stake.

Sonangol said Block 20/11 held an estimated 313 million barrels of condensate and 2.8 trillion cubic feet of gas. (RReporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley)