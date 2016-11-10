BRIEF-Sprague Resources to acquire Capital Terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island
* Sprague Resources LP announces agreement to acquire capital terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island
LUANDA Nov 10 Angolan state oil company Sonangol and its partners including oil major Chevron have started production at the Mafumeira Sul oil field with an initial output of 10,000 barrels per day, Sonangol said on Thursday.
Located off the coast of Angola, the $5.6 billion project is using early production systems, or EPS, while it is being fully developed to pump an estimated 110,000 barrels per day or more.
"While creating the conditions for the full operation of the project in the coming months, the EPS will operate with a maximum production capacity of 10,000 barrels of oil/day," Sonangol said in a statement.
Chevron holds a 39.2 percent interest in Mafumeira Sul while Sonangol has a 41 percent stake. Other partners are Total and Italian energy giant Eni, with 10 percent and 9.8 percent respectively. (Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Mark Potter)
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Chinese-owned Yancoal's $2.45 billion purchase of the Coal & Allied division of Rio Tinto is setting the stage for more big-ticket coal mining acquisitions in Australia, where more than $10 billion in assets are waiting to be sold.