HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 27 at 6:11 P.M. EST/2311 GMT
Jan 27 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
(Adds extra cargo added to October programme)
LONDON, Sept 19 Angola's offshore Plutonio oilfield resumed production over the weekend after being shut down for about 10 days for maintenance, industry sources said on Monday.
The BP operated field typically exports around 130,000 barrels a day.
Angola's state oil firm Sonangol issued its preliminary November loading programme on Monday at 1.57 million bpd. It did not include any Plutonio oil.
Angola exports around 1.7 million to 1.8 million bpd of oil on average but loadings hit a 10-year low in October as a larger stream, Dalia, was undergoing maintenance.
A trading source said that a fourth Plutonio cargo had been added to the October programme. (Reporting By Julia Payne and Libby George; editing by Susan Thomas and Susan Fenton)
Jan 27 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Investors have rushed back into North American pipelines after U.S. President Donald Trump revived growth prospects in a sector that struggled to cope with a two-year oil price slump and strident opposition from environmental and Native American activists.
Jan 27 Three U.S. natural gas pipeline companies on Friday asked the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for permission to move forward on their projects by Feb. 3, which is when one of the FERC commissioners will step down.