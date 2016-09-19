(Adds extra cargo added to October programme)

LONDON, Sept 19 Angola's offshore Plutonio oilfield resumed production over the weekend after being shut down for about 10 days for maintenance, industry sources said on Monday.

The BP operated field typically exports around 130,000 barrels a day.

Angola's state oil firm Sonangol issued its preliminary November loading programme on Monday at 1.57 million bpd. It did not include any Plutonio oil.

Angola exports around 1.7 million to 1.8 million bpd of oil on average but loadings hit a 10-year low in October as a larger stream, Dalia, was undergoing maintenance.

A trading source said that a fourth Plutonio cargo had been added to the October programme.