LONDON, March 23 Angola's Saturno oil output restarted over the weekend, one week after a power loss at an offshore facility forced it to shut down, traders said on Monday.

Field operator BP had no immediate comment, but traders said the force majeure on exports of Saturno grade crude oil is still in place.

The FPSO PSVM operated by BP consists of the Plutao, Saturno, Venus and Marte fields. BP itself said last week that it expected the force majeure to last roughly eight days from when it was declared on March 16.

No loading programme for Saturno crude in May had been issued yet because of the force majeure. (Reporting By Libby George, editing by Louise Heavens)