LISBON Jan 12 Angola expects to increase
oil output to 2 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2014 from an
estimated 1.8 mbpd this year due to new fields coming on line,
oil minister Jose Botelho de Vasconcelos was quoted as saying on
Thursday.
"We project output of 1.8 mbpd for 2012. We believe we can
reach that average... and we are working so we can reach,
possibly in 2014, production of around 2 mbpd," state-owned
daily newspaper Jornal de Angola cited De Vasconcelos as saying.
"Some fields will start activity this year and others are
being prepared for 2013 and 2014, which will contribute to a
rise of our output levels," he added.
Oil output in Angola, Africa's second-largest crude producer
after Nigeria, came in below estimates in 2011 due to technical
problems and field maintenance, but it is recovering as fields
come back on line and new projects begin production.
Output fell to a four-year low of 1.4 mbpd in June, but
recovered to 1.75 mbpd in November, boosted by the re-start of
BP's Plutonio field after technical problems and by
production from Total's new Pazflor field.
The lower-than-expected production led the government to cut
its 2011 growth estimate to 3.4 percent from 7.6 percent, but it
expects an output recovery to help the economy grow by 12.8
percent this year.
Oil output represents over 95 percent of Angola's export
revenues and around 45 percent of the gross domestic product.
De Vasconcelos said the country plans to continue investing
in oil exploration.
Last month, state-oil company Sonangol signed deals with
seven oil majors to drill under the Kwanza Basin seabed through
a salt layer, which mirrors similar geological conditions off
Brazil where major volumes of high-quality light oil have been
discovered in recent years.
