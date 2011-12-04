LISBON Dec 4 Angola's police on Sunday
denied media reports that protesters had been arrested during an
anti-government rally this weekend, the country's state news
agency reported.
The rally, held in the capital Luanda on Saturday, called
for the resignation of President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who
has never before faced such dissent in his 32-year-long rule of
the former Portuguese colony.
Portugal's news agency Lusa reported that clashes between
youths and police at the rally had left three injured and led to
the arrest of several protesters.
"(The media reports) do not match the truth, the police did
not detain anyone," the National Police said in a statement
quoted by state news agency Angop.
The statement did not say whether there had been clashes or
injuries.
Angolan journalist and activist Rafael Marques told
Portuguese daily newspaper Publico that he had been detained
with three other reporters and released about two hours later.
U.S.-funded broadcaster Voice of America reported on its
website that a Human Rights Watch researcher had been "assaulted
by police forces but escaped without injury".
Political tensions are rising ahead of an election planned
for late 2012 in Africa's biggest oil producer after Nigeria,
where an estimated two-thirds of a population of 16.5 million
live on less than $2 per day.
Inspired by uprisings that toppled rulers in Egypt, Libya
and Tunisia, the Angolan youth movement has organised six
rallies this year.
Clashes at a demonstration in September led to 24 arrests
and injuries to protesters, police officers and journalists.
Dos Santos has long been accused of mismanaging oil
revenues, avoiding public scrutiny and doing too little to fight
corruption. But he signalled last month that he would lead the
party in a re-election bid..
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)