LUANDA, April 26 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has signed a decree setting August 23 as the date for general elections, state radio reported on Wednesday.

Dos Santos will be stepping down after 38 years at the helm of what has become Africa's No. 2 crude producer and third largest economy but will remain president of the ruling MPLA party after the poll.

