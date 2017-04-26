UPDATE 7-Oil slides, hits 6-month low as OPEC fails to curb glut
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening
LUANDA, April 26 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has signed a decree setting August 23 as the date for general elections, state radio reported on Wednesday.
Dos Santos will be stepping down after 38 years at the helm of what has become Africa's No. 2 crude producer and third largest economy but will remain president of the ruling MPLA party after the poll.
(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)
BEIRUT, June 15 Air strikes hit rebel-held districts east of Damascus on Thursday for the first time in weeks after shells landed in parts of the capital controlled by the Syrian government, a Reuters witness and a war monitor said.
MOSCOW, June 15 New sanctions on Russian energy projects proposed by the U.S. Senate are aimed at boosting liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from the United States to Europe, an official from Russian gas giant Gazprom was quoted as saying on Thursday.