* Angola slashes budget, borrows heavily on lower oil
* Poor criticise president in deeply unequal country
* Currency plunges, piling on costs of imports
* Many Angolans happy with peace after decades of war
By Joe Brock
LUANDA, May 20 A halving of oil prices last year
has increased hardship in Angola, one of the world's most
unequal countries, and stirred resentment towards President
Eduardo dos Santos, the leader of Africa's second largest crude
exporter for the last 36 years.
Angola's government, which relies on oil sales for 95
percent of foreign exchange revenues, slashed a third off its
budget after a glut in global production caused a halving of oil
prices last year.
Dos Santos' government ended petrol subsidies last month to
release the burden on the Treasury, a move supported by
economists but resented by the poor who felt the effects of a 30
percent rise in fuel prices.
The central bank also restricted dollar sales as foreign
exchange supplies dried up, prompting a sharp decline in the
kwanza currency, ramping up costs in a country that
relies on imports for 80 percent of consumer goods.
The kwanza is trading at 170 against the dollar on the
street, compared with 109 officially.
"The government treats us like dogs," said Claude Ambrosio,
29, swatting flies swarming around the dried fish she sells at
her a rundown market in Vianna, one of Luanda's poorest suburbs.
"The price of everything went up but we get no help. There
are no schools, no hospitals and you can see how we live,"
Ambrosio said, pointing to crumbling shacks and piles of rotting
rubbish.
Annual growth in Africa's third largest economy has averaged
around 10 percent as the country rebuilt after a 27-year civil
war ended in 2002 but the IMF predicts growth will fall to 4.5
percent this year and 3.9 percent in 2016.
MEMORIES OF WAR
Painful memories of the war and the best funded security
forces in Africa have stemmed any major civil unrest in Angola
over the last decade, although more recently there have been
signs of public anti-government sentiment.
In the central Huambo province, an opposition stronghold,
police and soldiers fought with an anti-authority Christian sect
last month.
The government said 13 sect members and 9 police officers
died in the clashes; opponents said hundreds of civilians were
killed in an effort to crush dissent. Neither account could be
verified because police cordoned off the area for two weeks
after the clashes.
A series of protests in the capital Luanda were cancelled
last month after warnings of a police crackdown, human rights
activists told Reuters.
Dos Santos' opponents say he uses the powerful military,
which takes the biggest slice of the budget, to maintain power.
Opponents also accuse him of using oil funds to enrich his
friends and family.
Dos Santos' billionaire investor daughter Isabel is Africa's
wealthiest woman and his 36-year-old son Jose was made the head
of a $5 billion sovereign wealth fund in 2013.
Dos Santos denies accusations of nepotism and says his
government has done much to stem corruption.
Those who have benefited from Angola's $50-billion-a-year in
oil sales are unlikely to support any dissent.
"We've actually had more customers since the kwanza crashed.
They can't get dollars so they buy luxuries," said Louis Mendes,
29, who runs a jewellery shop in "Bela's Shopping", an upmarket
mall named for its owner, Isabel dos Santos.
"SUPER RICH"
"There is an incredible disparity between super rich and
super poor. No middle ground," Mendes added, leaning on a glass
counter containing Gucci, Versace and Louis Vuitton watches
costing up to $10,000.
Though inequality is a major problem across much of Africa,
Angola provides one of the starkest examples. The Gini
Coefficient, a World Bank measure of inequality, puts Angola
down at 169th out of 175 countries.
Despite its pothole strewn roads, leaking water pipes and
dilapidated electricity network, Luanda is often ranked as the
most expensive city in the world for wealthy residents and
visitors accustomed to developed world comforts.
Most Angolans in Luanda live on less than $2 a day but
foreign oil workers and the Angolan elite are likely to pay more
for a hotel room, dinner out or a bottle of milk than they would
in Paris, Singapore or New York.
A lopsided economy where agriculture and manufacturing have
been squeezed out by oil, combined with chronic corruption and
dilapidated infrastructure, all add to costs.
If you want running water and reliable electricity, a hotel
room could cost $500-a-night, breakfast another $50 and a plate
of sushi will set you back $100. Rent on a rundown one bedroom
flat could top $3,000-a-month.
Many older Angolans will continue to put up with a failure
by government to bridge the gap between rich and poor because
life in poverty compares favourably to decades of war.
"Some came into this world to be rich and some to be poor,"
fisherman said Joaquim Sozinho, 46, taking a break from gutting
fish on a seafront lined with luxury yachts.
"This is our fate."
(Editing by Peter Graff)