* Rare dissent against long autocratic government
* Investment law passed by ruling MPLA unopposed
* UNITA wants details of China loan deals made public
By Herculano Coroado
LUANDA, July 23 Opposition legislators have
boycotted a vote in Angola's parliament in a rare show of
dissent against one of Africa's most autocratic governments,
accusing it of covering up details of lawmaking and new loan
deals struck with China.
President Eduardo do Santos has held power for 36 years but
discontent has grown over China's increasing economic dominance
in Africa's No. 2 oil-exporting country while most Angolans
remain impoverished, seeing little benefit from energy revenues.
The main opposition UNITA party, which waged a 27-year civil
war with dos Santos's MPLA until 2002, and smaller opposition
groups boycotted parliamentary debates and votes on several
bills including an investment law on Wednesday.
The bill, meant to increase foreign investment in the
southwest African nation, ended up being passed unopposed by
MPLA lawmakers.
Few details of the law were made public by the government
but it entailed reducing bureaucracy and creating special
economic zones, free trade zones and unspecified "investment
incentives", according to the MPLA.
UNITA lawmakers called for full details of all bills to be
made public and said parliamentary debates and votes should be
televised on independent news channels, rather than the current
system of edited excerpts in state-run media.
"Angolans do not have the opportunity to know what is
happening in this house that is supposed to represent us all,"
UNITA MP Mihaela Webba told the national assembly.
The MPLA did not immediately comment on the need for greater
transparency in parliament, but said the investment law was
crucial to improving competition and increasing investment.
UNITA MPs also urged dos Santos to reveal details of the
multi-billion-dollar loans that he agreed in Beijing last month
and were billed as helping to prop up public finances hammered
since global oil prices dropped by half last year.
Many Angolans are angered by the increasing Chinese
influence in what is sub-Saharan Africa's third largest economy.
They believe powerful politicians and Chinese companies gain the
biggest benefit from opaque loan deals.
"How much did our president get from China? Nobody knows.
How will we pay for it? Nobody knows," UNITA lawmaker Raul Danda
told parliamentarians. "We asked our president to explain what
he did in China but the boss does not talk."
But any serious anti-government movement is still seen as
unlikely since Luanda has the best-funded army in sub-Saharan
Africa and dissent is usually quelled quickly and ruthlessly.
China has lent Angola around $20 billion since the civil war
ended, according to Reuters estimates. Repayments are often paid
with oil or funds go directly to Chinese construction firms that
have built roads, hospitals, houses and railways across Angola.
This means dollars don't end up entering the real economy,
increasing costs for ordinary Angolans. Millions still live on
less than $2 a day and World Bank studies rank the country 169
out of 175 countries in terms of income equality.
(Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Mark Heinrich)