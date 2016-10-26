(Adds background)
LUANDA Oct 26 Angola's Supreme Court has asked
President José Eduardo dos Santos to respond to an inquiry on
why he appointed his daughter as head of the state oil firm,
according to court documents seen by Reuters.
Dos Santos appointed his billionaire daughter Isabel as
chief executive of state oil firm Sonangol in June. She has
pledged an overhaul of Sonangol to improve its efficiency and
margins to offset the impact of depressed oil prices.
Angola, a member of OPEC, is currently Africa's largest oil
producer because of militant attacks and other problems that
have cut output in Nigeria. But it has been hard hit by
depressed oil prices that have forced it to slash spending and
growth forecasts.
The court was acting in response to a case filed by 14
Angolan lawyers who accused the president of nepotism and
violation of the Angolan probity law.
Neither the presidency's communications staff nor Isabel
were immediately available to answer calls to their offices.
Isabel, ranked as Africa's richest woman by Forbes magazine,
was named CEO after the shock firing of Sonangol's existing
board by Angola's leader of the last 36 years.
After being sworn in as chief executive, Isabel told
reporters she was looking to split the firm into three units
overseeing operations, logistics and concessions to
international oil companies.
The appointment was seen by some analysts as President dos
Santos laying the ground for dynastic, family succession if he
follows through on a declared intention to step down in 2018, a
year after presidential elections. However, others said it was
possible he was serious about bringing about change at Sonangol.
Dos Santos said in March he intended to step down as
president in 2018 but gave no reason for his decision and did
not name a preferred successor.
(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by James Macharia;
editing by Susan Thomas)