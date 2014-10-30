LISBON Oct 30 Angola's central bank has brought
in state oil company Sonangol as a shareholder in the rescue of
the BES Angola (BESA) bank, despite the objections of BESA's
former parent, Portugal's bailed-out lender Banco Espirito Santo
(BES).
National Bank of Angola said in a statement the move, which
included renaming BES Angola as Banco Economico, was approved on
Wednesday by the shareholders of BESA, and that BES's
working successor Novo Banco would get a 9.9 percent stake as
previously announced.
The central bank did not say what stake Sonangol will have
in Banco Economico nor indicate the size of the bank. Some
Portuguese media reports said the oil company would hold 35
percent.
Sonangol, BES and Novo Banco officials were not immediately
available to comment.
But BES, the "bad bank" that inherited the problematic
assets of the original Banco Espirito Santo -- from which Novo
Banco was carved out and capitalised by the Portuguese state in
August -- said it will not accept the shareholder meeting's
decisions as it was not allowed to take part.
"BES considers that any decisions taken by shareholders
present at the meeting are invalid and without effect, and it
will act accordingly," said the bank, which insists it remains
the main shareholder with a 55.71 percent stake in BESA.
Last week the African nation's central bank agreed a
recapitalisation plan for BESA, giving Novo Banco a 9.9 percent
stake under a deal that converted part of BES' 3.3 billion euros
in loans to the unit into equity.
Portugal 4.9 billion-euro ($6.3 billion) rescue of BES
followed the collapse of the business empire of the bank's
founding Espirito Santo family.
BES, which is to be wound down, retains the "toxic" exposure
to family debts, with its original shareholders and junior bond
holders standing to lose their investment.
Around 3 billion euros of the funds injected into Novo Banco
were set aside to cover the exposure to Angola, where BESA had
piled up a risky credit portfolio laden with bad loans. So any
recovered amount is good news for Novo Banco and the Portuguese
government, which wants to sell the bank in the coming months.
The Angolan deal also involved the subscription for $650
million worth of new shares in BESA by existing shareholders and
new investors. Aside from Sonangol, the central bank said local
company Lektron Capital took an unspecified stake in Banco
Economico.
Angolan company Geni, which had a 19 percent stake in BESA,
remains a shareholder, it said.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Greg Mahlich)