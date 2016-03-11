LUANDA, March 11 Angola's President Jose Eduardo
dos Santos heavily criticised the performance of the central
bank on Friday, a week after respected governor Jose Pedro de
Morais stepped down and was replaced by a relative unknown.
"Supervision of commercial banks and the regulation of its
activity by Banco Central leaves much to be desired," dos Santos
said in a speech to ruling party members.
"The interests of the clients, families and businesses were
severely disadvantaged."
(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing
by James Macharia)