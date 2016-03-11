LUANDA, March 11 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos said on Friday he plans to step down in 2018 after being at the helm since 1979, making him one of Africa's longest-serving leaders.

"I took the decision to leave and end my political life in 2018," Dos Santos said.

The country's next election will be held in 2017. (Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)