LISBON Nov 17 Angola President Jose
Eduardo dos Santos said on Thursday he remains available for any
mission decided by his MPLA party, signalling he is ready to
lead the party in a general election scheduled for the third
quarter of next year.
Media reports in September cited senior MPLA sources as
saying the long-serving Dos Santos has chosen state oil company
Sonangol head Manuel Vicente as his successor, with a transition
to take place before the election or up to about a year later.
The party will decide its candidate lists by January, Dos
Santos said in a news conference following a meeting with
Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho in Luanda.
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)