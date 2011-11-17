* Says ruling MPLA party to decide candidates by Jan
* Media reports say long-serving leader planning succession
(Adds quotes, background)
By Shrikesh Laxmidas
LISBON, Nov 17 Angolan President Jose
Eduardo dos Santos said on Thursday he remains available for any
mission decided by his MPLA party, signalling he is ready to
lead the party in a general election scheduled for the third
quarter of next year.
Media reports in September cited senior MPLA sources as
saying Dos Santos, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, has
chosen state oil company Sonangol head Manuel Vicente as his
successor, with a transition possibly taking place up to about a
year after the election.
"It is a matter that is being treated internally at the
party level and I think that by January the situation will be
clarified," Dos Santos said when asked whether he was ready to
head the party's candidate list.
"Of course as a militant, as a long-serving party militant,
I will always be available to fulfil any mission," he said in a
news conference following a meeting with Portuguese Prime
Minister Pedro Passos Coelho in Luanda.
Dos Santos strengthened his 32-year grip on power over the
major African oil producer with last year's new constitution,
which stipulates the person at the top of the list of the party
that wins a parliamentary election becomes president, without
need for a direct vote.
Dos Santos has faced unprecedented dissent this year, with a
burgeoning youth movement staging several protests calling for
his resignation and saying the oil wealth from Africa's number
two producer is not making its way to the impoverished masses.
His administration has long been accused of clamping down on
dissent, disregarding human rights and doing little to fight
graft and poverty, when an estimated two-thirds of Angola's 16.5
million people live on less than $2 per day.
Local commentators say that Dos Santos also upset senior
MPLA figures by forcing through a constitution that gave him
added powers, adding he party may urge him to select someone
younger and with a military background, instead of Vicente, as
his successor.
The general election will be only the second after the end
of a 27-year civil war in 2002. The MPLA won the civil war
against UNITA and the crushed the opposition in a 2008 vote.
(Editing by Jon Herskovitz)