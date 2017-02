LISBON Dec 28 Angola is preparing the necessary legal mechanisms to hold a well organised, transparent and fair parliamentary election in late 2012, President Jose Eduardo dos Santos said on Wednesday.

The election will be only the third in oil-producing Angola after it gained independence from Portugal in 1975, Dos Santos said in a speech broadcast by state TV channel TPA, monitored by Reuters in Lisbon. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Matthew Jones)