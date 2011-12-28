* President does not confirm his re-election bid
* Says Angola must pursue democratic, not radical, change
(adds quotes, details)
LISBON Dec 28 Angola is preparing the
necessary legal mechanisms to hold a well organised, transparent
and fair parliamentary election in late 2012, President Jose
Eduardo dos Santos said on Wednesday.
The election will be only the third in oil-producing Angola
after it gained independence from Portugal in 1975, Dos Santos
said in an end-of-year speech broadcast by state TV channel TPA,
monitored by Reuters in Lisbon.
Angola's political parties earlier this month reached a deal
on a new electoral law, ending months of negotiations over who
will organise the election.
The main opposition party UNITA had previously accused the
MPLA of trying to control the election by stripping the National
Elections Committee of power and eroding its independence.
Dos Santos, who has held power since 1979, did not confirm
whether he would lead his ruling MPLA party in a re-election
bid, though last month HE signalled he would run by saying he
was ready for any mission his party selects for him.
"Some parties have already announced the candidate they will
support to run for the presidency in the election, while other
are yet to make the announcement, as is natural," he said.
Dos Santos last year strengthened his grip on power with a
new constitution which stipulates the person at the top of the
list of the party that wins a parliamentary election becomes
president, without need for a direct presidential ballot.
The president has faced unprecedented protest from a
burgeoning youth movement calling for his resignation this year.
"Radical processes provoke rupture and great disorientation
with grave social consequences, while changes through democratic
processes, through dialogue and within the law guarantee social
stability," he said.
Dos Santos' MPLA won a 27-year civil war against UNITA and
then crushed the opposition in a 2008 election, obtaining 82
percent of the votes.
His administration has long been accused of mismanaging the
country's oil revenues, avoiding public scrutiny and doing too
little to fight corruption and widespread poverty in Africa's
second largest oil producer after Nigeria.
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Matthew Jones)