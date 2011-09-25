* Protesters want Dos Santos to resign after 32 years
* Second anti-government youth rally in under a month
* Youth groups lack main opposition official support
LISBON, Sept 25 Angolan police on Sunday blocked
about 100 protesters from marching through the capital, said
Portugal's state news agency, in the second youth rally in under
a month demanding President Jose Eduardo dos Santos relinquish
power after 32 years.
Portugal's Lusa news agency reported clashes between a group
of unidentified civilians and journalists, resulting in damage
to Portuguese state broadcaster RTP's camera equipment.
The youth protest in Africa's second-biggest oil producer
followed Saturday's pro-government rally in Luanda organised by
the ruling MPLA party, which Angolan state news agency Angop
said gathered thousands in support of dos Santos.
Angop quoted Bento Bento, head of MPLA's Luanda branch, as
saying on Saturday: "We, the people of Luanda, want democracy,
but with civility, without trouble-making, we don't want insults
or intrigue like so many who want to reach power not through
democracy nor through elections."
Also a member of its powerful political bureau, Bento said
earlier this month that opposition parties were planning a
nationwide "national insurrection".
Political tension is rising in Angola ahead of elections
planned for next year. Inspired by uprisings which toppled
rulers in Egypt and Tunisia, Angola's youth movement has
organised four rallies this year demanding dos Santos resign.
The demonstrations have not had the official support of the
main opposition parties.
Sunday's rally urged the release of 18 protesters sentenced
to up to three months in jail after a demonstration on Sept. 3
ended in violent clashes, with injuries suffered by protesters,
police officers and journalists.
UNAUTHORISED
Lusa said the youths had planned to march on Sunday from
Luanda's Santana cemetery to Independence Square, but were
blocked by a police cordon ten minutes after setting off and
told the route had not been authorised by the local government.
The country's main opposition party UNITA has called for
the release of protesters arrested at previous demonstrations,
while rights organisations, including New York-based Human
Rights Watch, have urged the government to stop using force
against demonstrators.
Dos Santos' MPLA party, which in 2002 won the 27-year civil
war against UNITA and then gained 82 percent of the vote in the
2008 general election, has long been accused of mismanaging the
country's oil revenues, avoiding public scrutiny and doing too
little to fight corruption.
It has also been urged to combat poverty in a country where
an estimated two-thirds of a population of 16.5 million people
live on less than $2 per day.
Media reports earlier this month cited MPLA sources as
saying dos Santos has selected Manuel Vicente, head of the
country's national oil company Sonangol, to be his successor,
but a party spokesman said no decision has been made on the
matter yet.
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Sophie Hares)