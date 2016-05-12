Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
LUANDA May 12 Angola's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 14 percent after a policy meeting on April 29, a statement posted on Thursday on its website said. (Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
* Marathon Partners calls for change at ondeck; announces intention to vote against company's directors at upcoming annual meeting