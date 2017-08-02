Angola's central bank leaves lending rate unchanged at 16 percent

LUANDA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Angola's central bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 16 percent following a policy meeting on July 31, the regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Bank of Angola's monetary policy committee said it was satisfied with the downward trajectory of inflation since January. Consumer price-growth slowed to 30.51 percent year-on-year in June having began the year at a rate of over 40 percent. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)