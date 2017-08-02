FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Angola's central bank leaves lending rate unchanged at 16 percent
#Markets News
August 2, 2017 / 9:11 AM / a day ago

Angola's central bank leaves lending rate unchanged at 16 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUANDA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Angola's central bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 16 percent following a policy meeting on July 31, the regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Bank of Angola's monetary policy committee said it was satisfied with the downward trajectory of inflation since January. Consumer price-growth slowed to 30.51 percent year-on-year in June having began the year at a rate of over 40 percent. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

