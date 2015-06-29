UPDATE 2-London attacker Khalid Masood was a criminal with militant links
* Police suspect "Islamist-related terrorism" (Recasts with new details throughout, previous LONDON)
LUANDA, June 29 Angola's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 9.75 percent on Monday, a bank statement said.
The Bank of Angola said it took the monetary policy measures to reduce price volatility in the oil-producing nation's economy, where the annual inflation rate climbed by 0.63 percentage points to 8.86% over the past month. (Writing by TJ Strydom, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
* Police suspect "Islamist-related terrorism" (Recasts with new details throughout, previous LONDON)
TOKYO, March 24 Toshiba Corp's main lenders are asking Toshiba to submit a bankruptcy filing for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC by the end of this month, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday, without citing sources.