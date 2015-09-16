* Rights groups say activist jailed for political reasons
* Lower oil prices have stoked tensions in Angola
* Government has defended progress in human rights
By Herculano Coroado
LUANDA, Sept 16 Rights groups accused Angola's
government on Wednesday of using the legal system to crack down
on critics, after an activist was jailed for six years on
charges of stirring rebellion.
Jose Marcos Mavungo was found guilty on Monday of an "attack
on the sovereignty of the Angolan state" as prosecutors accused
him of trying to encourage his restive oil-producing home region
of Cabinda to fight for independence.
"It was a political judgment ... The trial is a serious
violation of the basic principles of the democratic state of
law," Sizaltina Cutaia, a rights activist at the Open Society in
Angola, told Reuters.
Amnesty International called the conviction a "blatant
violation of freedom of expression". Mavungo, who had denied the
charge, is the latest in a string of activists and protestors
who have been jailed in recent months.
There was no immediate response from the government of
Africa's second largest crude exporter.
Its permanent representative to the U.N. said on Monday it
respected human rights. "Those who seek to underestimate the
progress made in this field in Angola, they do so in bad faith,"
Apolinario Correia added in a statement.
Mavungo was arrested in March 14, the day he planned to lead
a protest in Cabinda against "poor governance and human rights
violations". He has been a supporter of a peaceful campaign for
the independence of the northern exclave.
"RIDICULOUS SENTENCE"
At the trial he was accused of being linked to men found
with explosives on the day of the rally, which was eventually
cancelled.
"There was no proof of this act of rebellion... It is a
ridiculous sentence, pathetic and meaningless," defence lawyer
Luis dos Nascimento told Reuters.
Angola has worked to rebuild its reputation since a 27-year
civil war ended in 2002 and it is now China's biggest trading
partner in Africa and the second largest for the United States.
Painful memories of the war and the best funded security
forces in Africa have helped keep the peace, though there have
been growing signs of public anti-government sentiment.
A halving of oil prices last year has piled hardships on
Angolans as the kwanza currency plummeted and government slashed
public spending in one of the most unequal societies in the
world.
Cabinda has suffered sporadic unrest during a
four-decades-long battle for independence from Angola by rebels
from The Front for the Liberation of the Enclave of Cabinda.
Oil output from wells off the coast of Cabinda, which is
sandwiched between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the
Republic of Congo, represents more than half of the around 1.8
million barrels per day produced by Angola.
(Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Andrew Heavens)