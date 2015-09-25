* Angola arrests several activists for rebellion
* Rights groups say dos Santos controlling judiciary
* Justice ministry official says public needs proof
By Herculano Coroado
LUANDA, Sept 25 Angola needs to restore trust in
its justice system by giving the public more information, a
government official said, in a rare direct response to heavy
criticism by human rights groups over the recent arrests of
activists.
Campaigners have accused President Jose Eduardo dos Santos'
government of using the judiciary to crush dissent and the
European Parliament this month expressed its "concern over the
deteriorating situation of human rights".
"The only mistake that we as the government and the courts
have made frequently is not to ease people of doubt," António
Bento Bembe, the state secretary for human rights at the
ministry of justice, told Reuters on Thursday.
"If people are sceptical about our judiciary system it is
because, so far, we have not been capable of presenting publicly
the proof of what these citizens have done or are accused of,"
Bembe said, adding that the judiciary was independent.
Angola, Africa's second biggest oil exporter, has worked to
rebuild its reputation since a 27-year civil war ended in 2002.
It is now China's biggest trading partner in Africa and the
second largest for the United States.
Dos Santos, who has led Angola for 36 years, has maintained
peace since the end of the war and overseen rapid economic
growth, but his opponents say he uses a well-funded military and
patronage from oil sales to keep a tight grip on power.
In June, Angolan authorities arrested 15 youth activists who
were charged with the "crime of rebellion" after organising a
group reading of U.S. academic Gene Sharp's book: "From
Dictatorship to Democracy: A Conceptual Framework for
Liberation".
The book's blurb describes it as: "a blueprint for
nonviolent resistance to repressive regimes".
Prominent human rights activist Jose Marcos Mavungo was
sentenced this month to six years in prison for an "attack on
the sovereignty on the Angolan state" after he organised
anti-government protests in the northern oil region of Cabinda.
Mavungo was also accused of trafficking weapons. Bembe said
the authorities should show the public the weapons on television
to "develop a culture of informing people".
Cabinda has suffered sporadic unrest during a
four-decades-long battle for independence from Angola by rebels
from The Front for the Liberation of the Enclave of Cabinda.
(Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Andrew Heavens)