March 11 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos
Santos and his MPLA party have passed a budget with a steep rise
in spending which they say will improve public services and
allow Africa's No. 2 oil producer to keep posting rapid growth.
The MPLA won 72 percent of the vote in an election in August
last year, but the poll was criticised as not credible and
one-sided by political opponents and civil society activists.
Dos Santos has been in power for 33 years and speculation
about his plans remains rife. The swearing in of Manuel Vicente
- former head of state oil firm Sonangol - as vice-president was
seen as a sign he was being groomed as a successor.
The economy is expected to grow by 7.1 percent this year,
extending a rebound started in 2012 thanks to strong oil prices
and a recovery in crude production after technical problems.
Analysts say they will be tracking the government's delivery
on promises to tackle corruption, diversify the economy and
improve access to jobs and public services such as health and
education.
DOS SANTOS SUCCESSION PLANS
Dos Santos's promotion of Vicente to vice-president fuelled
speculation that he was looking to hand over power. The
president has, however, never referred to his political plans in
public and the presidential succession remains the biggest
question hanging over Angola's future.
Vicente is respected for his leadership at Sonangol, but
analysts say he is a newcomer to politics and has yet to
persuade senior MPLA figures and many ordinary Angolans that he
is the best choice to succeed Dos Santos.
What to watch:
- Comments by Dos Santos, Vicente on plans
CLAMOUR FOR BETTER WEALTH DISTRIBUTION
The MPLA has pledged to ensure a better distribution of
Angola's riches. Election campaigns focused on an anti-poverty
drive and equal access to jobs, energy, water and education.
The government has earmarked a third of its spending for
this year for education, health and welfare services, but
opponents criticised spending on defence and security, which
they say remains too high a decade after the end of a civil war.
What to watch:
- Government implementation of distribution policies
SIGNS OF DISSATISFACTION
The election, only the third since independence from
Portugal in 1975, took place peacefully. But analysts say a
10-percentage-point drop in MPLA support and abstention of
nearly 40 percent of Angolans may signal dissatisfaction with
policies.
The run-up to the vote was marked by several protests
organised by a youth movement urging Dos Santos to resign, and
by civil war veterans demanding payment of overdue pensions. The
protests were small, but led to authorities using guns and
teargas to disperse them.
What to watch:
- Plans for more demonstrations and government reaction
CORRUPTION
Dos Santos's government has long been accused of mismanaging
oil revenues, avoiding public scrutiny and doing too little to
fight graft. Transparency International ranks Angola among the
most corrupt countries in the world.
The appointment of Jose Filomeno dos Santos, one of the
president's sons, to the board of a new $5 billion sovereign
wealth fund in October attracted renewed criticism.
What to watch:
- Sovereign wealth fund's first investments, reporting
ECONOMIC GROWTH, DIVERSIFICATION
Increased oil output helped the economy grow by 7.4 percent
in 2012 and is expected to lead to growth of 7.1 percent this
year if operators can avoid a repeat of the technical problems
seen in 2011.
Economists say a crucial task for the government is to
diversify the economy by investing in sectors such as
agriculture and mining to reduce dependence on oil revenues.
What to watch:
- Oil output growth, support for non-oil sectors
