April 10 After securing a new five-year term last year, Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos and his MPLA party say a steep rise in public investment will allow them to improve public services and diversify the economy of Africa's No. 2 oil producer.

The MPLA won 72 percent of the vote in an election in August last year, but political opponents and civil society activists said the vote was not credible and one-sided.

Dos Santos, 70, has been in power for 33 years and speculation about his plans remains rife, with Vice-President Manuel Vicente - former head of state oil firm Sonangol - seen as the most likely successor.

DOS SANTOS SUCCESSION PLANS

Dos Santos's promotion of Vicente to vice-president stirred speculation of a power handover. But the president has never referred to his political plans in public and the succession remains the biggest question hanging over Angola's future.

Vicente is respected for his leadership at Sonangol but is a newcomer to politics and has yet to persuade senior MPLA figures and many ordinary Angolans that he is the best choice to succeed Dos Santos.

What to watch:

- Comments by Dos Santos, Vicente on plans

CLAMOUR FOR BETTER WEALTH DISTRIBUTION

The MPLA has pledged to ensure a better distribution of Angola's wealth. Election campaigns focused on an anti-poverty drive and equal access to jobs, energy, water and education.

The government has increased public spending by over a quarter in the 2013 budget, with a third of the total earmarked for education, health and welfare services. But opponents have criticised spending on defence and security, which they say remains too high 11 years after the end of a civil war.

What to watch:

- Government implementation of distribution policies

SIGNS OF DISSATISFACTION

The election, only the third since independence from Portugal in 1975, took place peacefully. But analysts say a 10-percentage-point drop in MPLA support and abstention of nearly 40 percent of Angolans may signal dissatisfaction with policies.

A youth movement has staged several anti-government protests in the last two years. Though small in numbers, the protests have provoked a violent clampdown by authorities, with the latest rally in March resulting in 18 arrests.

What to watch:

- Plans for more demonstrations, government reaction

CORRUPTION

Dos Santos's government has long been accused of mismanaging oil revenues, avoiding public scrutiny and doing too little to fight graft. Transparency International ranks Angola among the most corrupt countries in the world.

The appointment of one of the president's sons to the board of a new $5 billion sovereign wealth fund in October drew further criticism. The fund has also been criticised for not having yet published its investment policy.

What to watch:

- Sovereign wealth fund's first investments, reporting

ECONOMIC GROWTH, DIVERSIFICATION

Increased oil output helped the southwest African state's economy grow by 7.4 percent in 2012 and is expected to lead to growth of 7.1 percent this year - if operators can avoid a repeat of the technical problems seen in 2011.

Economists say a crucial task for the government is to diversify the economy by investing in sectors such as agriculture and mining to reduce dependence on oil revenues.

What to watch:

- Oil output growth, support for non-oil sectors

