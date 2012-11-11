Luanda Nov 12 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos and his MPLA party scored a landslide win in an election in August to secure a new five-year term and extend the leader's 33-year rule in Africa's No. 2 oil producing state.

The MPLA won 72 percent of the vote, but the election was criticised as not credible by opponents and civil society activists. Appeals by main opposition party UNITA and two smaller parties were thrown out by the elections body and Angola's top court.

Speculation about Dos Santos' future is rife. The swearing in of Manuel Vicente - former head of state oil firm Sonangol - as vice-president was seen as a sign he is being groomed as successor.

The economy is set to return to strong growth in 2012 after technical problems in oil output led to disappointment in 2011, but analysts say they will also be tracking government delivery of pledges to improve distribution of jobs and public services.

DOS SANTOS SUCCESSION PLANS

Dos Santos' naming of Vicente as No. 2 in the MPLA's candidate list, a position which now makes him vice-president, fuelled speculation the president wanted to win the election and hand over power.

Vicente is respected for his leadership at Sonangol, but analysts say he is a newcomer to politicals and has yet to persuade senior MPLA figures and many ordinary Angolans that he is the best choice to succeed Dos Santos.

What to watch:

- Tasks, visibility given to Vicente as vice-president

CLAMOUR FOR BETTER DISTRIBUTION

The MPLA has pledged to ensure a better distribution of Angola's riches. There was a considerable clamour for poverty reduction and equal access to jobs, energy, water and education during the campaign, regardless of electoral preference.

The government blamed a widespread shortage of electricity and water in Luanda in the last few weeks on a long drought, but opponents blamed it on poor planning by the administration.

- Government implementation of distribution policies

GROWING DISSENT

A persistent youth movement urging Dos Santos to resign and a group of veterans of Angola's 27-year civil war demanding payment of overdue pensions shows dissent is rising.

The election - only the third since independence from Portugal in 1975 - took place peacefully. But analysts say a 10-percentage point drop in MPLA support and abstention of almost 40 percent may signal dissatisfaction with policies.

What to watch:

- Plans for more demonstrations and government reaction

CORRUPTION

Dos Santos's government has long been accused of mismanaging oil revenues, avoiding public scrutiny and doing too little to fight graft. Transparency International ranks Angola among the most corrupt countries in the world.

The appointment of Jose Filomeno dos Santos, one of the president's sons, to the board to run Angola's new $5 billion sovereign wealth fund last month attracted fresh criticism.

What to watch:

- Sovereign wealth fund's first investments, reporting

ECONOMIC GROWTH

Increased oil output is expected to help the economy grow between 8 and 10 percent this year, a return to levels before a 2008 oil price slump. The economy grew 3.4 percent in 2011.

Dos Santos retained his economic policy team for his new mandate, with the finance, economy and oil ministers keeping their posts. The president said in his inaugural speech the government would speed up efforts to diversify the economy.

What to watch:

- Updates on 2012 estimates, support for non-oil sectors (Editing by Jason Webb)