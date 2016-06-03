* Africa's richest woman heads Angola state oil firm
* Sonangol hit hard by low crude prices
* Oil firm is biggest source of state funding
(Adds analyst, banker)
By Herculano Coroado
LUANDA, June 3 Angolan President Jose Eduardo
dos Santos has appointed his billionaire businesswoman daughter
Isabel as head of state energy firm Sonangol in a shake-up that
cements his dynastic grip on power in a major African oil
exporter.
Isabel, ranked as Africa's richest woman by Forbes, would
become chief executive after the firing of Sonangol's board, a
presidential decree carried on Angolan state media said.
Angola, currently Africa's top oil producer because of
supply outages caused by militant attacks in Nigeria's Niger
Delta, said in April it would restructure Sonangol to increase
efficiency and profitability.
Putting the 43-year-old in charge could mean dos Santos is
serious about reforms, but it could also be seen as Angola's
leader of the last 36 years laying the ground for his family to
control the central pillar of the economy when he leaves office.
Oil sales account for more than 90 percent of Angola's
foreign exchange earnings, making Sonangol by far the biggest
source of dollars and state funding.
The president's son, Jose Filomeno, is chief executive of
Angola's sovereign wealth fund.
"Sonangol was always regarded as one of the more effective
African national oil companies, but governance has slipped quite
considerably over the past decade through issues where political
factors played no small part," independent Africa-focused energy
analyst Antony Goldman said.
"She's not an engineer or necessarily an energy expert but
she is someone with a track record of getting deals done."
London-educated Isabel, who denies any political ambitions
and says she started her business career as a six-year-old
selling eggs, has been a major investor in the domestic and
Portuguese telecoms, banking and petroleum sectors.
"The case can certainly be made that this is a political
move whereby the president is strengthening his grip," Cobus de
Hart, an Angola analyst at NKC African Economics in Cape Town,
said.
"But the news that global consulting firms will be assisting
with the reform strategy is at least a step in the right
direction."
COMPLIANCE HURDLES
One senior Johannesburg-based banker said the appointment
could make it more difficult for international banks to do
business with Sonangol, given the perception of nepotism it
creates.
"From a compliance point of view, it's going to make it
harder," the banker said.
Sonangol said in February that debt owed to foreign oil
companies had soared and it expected a very difficult year.
The OPEC member imports around 6 million cubic metres of
refined products a year, according to national statistics.
Dos Santos, one of Africa's longest-serving rulers after
coming to power in 1979, said in March he intended to step down
as president in 2018 but gave no reason for his decision and did
not name a preferred successor.
His mild, inscrutable public demeanour belies his tight
control of the former Portuguese colony, where he has overseen
an oil-backed economic and construction boom to rebuild a
country devastated by a 27-year civil war that ended in 2002.
Critics accuse the 73-year-old of mismanaging Angola's oil
wealth and making an elite, mainly his family and political
allies, vastly rich in a country ranked amongst the world's most
corrupt.
Dos Santos, who rarely appears in public or gives
interviews, said in 2009 his administration had a 'zero
tolerance' approach to graft.
(Additional reporting by Ed Cropley and Joe Brock; Writing by
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Ed Cropley; Editing by Alexander
Smith)