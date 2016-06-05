LUANDA, June 5 The managing director of Chevron's Angola subsidiary has said he supports the direction state oil firm is taking after President Jose Eduardo dos Santos appointed his daughter to head the company.

"The government has acted. It is clear the direction they want to go. I am always optimistic. I certainly support the direction Sonangol is taking," John Baltz said at a conference of the U.S. Angola Chamber of Commerce. (Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Toby Chopra)