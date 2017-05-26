LUANDA May 26 Tax payments in Angola can now be
paid in foreign currency under the amended general tax law
approved by lawmakers in a move to cope with a foreign currency
shortage that has led to a flourishing black market.
Hit by a collapse in the price of crude oil, Africa's second
largest oil exporter has been depleting its reserves
at a faster rate to fund imports and pay down government debt.
The bill amendment by parliament on Thursday was proposed by
the ministry of finance.
"The tax payers can pay their taxes in foreign currency
voluntarily or the Angolan tax authority must deduct the taxes
in foreign currencies in cases in which more than 60 percent of
the total revenue of the taxpayer is made in foreign exchange,"
Finance Minister Archer Mangueira told reporters.
The amendment has been largely seen as an attempt to get
more flexibility in the way taxpayers pay as well as the way
government collect taxes in Angola.
While many creditors are getting paid in foreign currency,
taxes have been deductible in the national local currency, the
kwanza, which is now under heavy inflation pressure. Angolan
inflation stood at 34.8 percent year-on-year in April.
