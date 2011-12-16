LISBON Dec 16 Angola's main opposition
party UNITA on Friday re-elected leader Isaias Samakuva for a
third term during which he will take the party into a
parliamentary election scheduled for late next year, Portuguese
state news agency Lusa said.
Lusa said Samakuva obtained 85.6 percent of the votes at the
party congress, beating Jose Pedro Katchiungo, a former party
intelligence chief who now works as a university professor, who
collected 11 percent.
UNITA lost a 27-year civil war against President Jose
Eduardo dos Santos' MPLA in 2002 and was then crushed in an
election six years later, obtaining just 10 percent of the votes
against its rival's 82 percent.
The MPLA is widely seen as favourite to win the election set
for the third quarter of 2012 in Africa's second biggest oil
producer after Nigeria.
A new constitution passed in 2010 eliminated the
need for presidential elections, with the leader of the winning
party in a parliamentary election appointed president for four
years.
Samakuva has been highly critical of Dos Santos's
government, accusing it of not doing enough to increase
transparency, protect human rights and fight widespread poverty.
Earlier this year he accused the MPLA of rigging elections
in 1992 and 2008 and of planning to do so again next year.
That raised political tensions in Luanda, with UNITA
lawmakers twice walking out of parliamentary debates on the
electoral law for the 2012 ballot, before reaching a deal on the
matter with the MPLA last week.
Samakuva became UNITA leader in 2003, a year after the death
of charismatic founder Jonas Savimbi, and won a second term in
2007, but earlier this year faced unprecedented criticism from a
group of senior party members.
The so-called "Group of Reflection", composed of 12 senior
figures including Abel Chivukuvuku -- who ran for party
leadership in 2007 -- in July accused Samakuva of prolonging
his leadership without holding a congress.
The UNITA leader reacted in September by suspending the
members for 45 days, saying they had broken rules that protect
party unity.
