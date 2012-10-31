LISBON Oct 31 Russia's second-largest bank, VTB , is in talks with the Angolan government to manage a sovereign debt issuance of up to $2 billion for the oil-rich country, chief executive Andrei Kostin told Reuters on Wednesday.

In August, its investment banking arm managed the sale of Angola's first international bond, a $1 billion, 7-year paper through private placement. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Ed Cropley)